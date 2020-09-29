New Zealand building consents rise in August

WELLINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in August compared with a 4.6 percent drop in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.

Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the number of consents for new houses was up 0.5 percent.

Building consents were 3.6 percent lower than the same month a year ago.