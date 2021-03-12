Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

NZ's unsustainable house prices could trigger pronounced correction, says IMF

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s rapid rise in house prices raises concerns around affordability and financial vulnerabilities, and risks triggering a pronounced correction, a staff report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

“Unsustainable house prices relative to income, a tightening of credit standards, or a sharp rise in mortgage rates could trigger an eventual, pronounced correction,” the report said.

The IMF also said the sound management of COVID-19 enabled New Zealand’s faster economic recovery, but added that fiscal and monetary support not be withdrawn prematurely as uncertainties remain. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up