RBNZ Q2 core inflation model +2.2% y/y

WELLINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Friday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose by 2.2% year on year in the second quarter.

The release came after the country’s official statistics agency released figures showing the consumer price index rose 1.3% in the same quarter, beating expectations.

The RBNZ has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1 to 3 percent inflation. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)