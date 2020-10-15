New Zealand manufacturing activity picks up in September

FILE PHOTO: Worker Noa Utumaru checks the production line at the factory of the Australian company Impact International, located in western Sydney, Australia, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand picked up in September due to a boost in activity after a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, its largest city, was lifted, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ’s seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 54.0, from 50.7 in the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction.