New Zealand's central bank holds rates at 0.25%, no change to asset purchase programme

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its official cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision on Wednesday, as data suggested the economic hit from the coronavirus was less severe than initially feared.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates.

The bank also retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at as much as NZ$100 billion ($66.32 billion).