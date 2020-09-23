New Zealand's central bank holds rates at 0.25%, no change to asset purchase programme

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its official cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision on Wednesday, as data suggested the economic hit from the coronavirus was less severe than initially feared.
Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates.
The bank also retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at as much as NZ$100 billion ($66.32 billion).
Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sam Holmes
