Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

New Zealand central bank holds rates at 0.25%, launches funding programme

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held rates as expected at 0.25% on Wednesday and said additional monetary stimulus was needed to meet its consumer price inflation and employment remit.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates.

The bank also launched a funding-for-lending programme for banks that will commence in December and retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at NZ$100 billion ($66.32 billion).

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up