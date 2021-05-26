New Zealand central bank holds rates at 0.25%, maintains QE

WELLINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its official cash rate (OCR) at 0.25% in a widely expected decision on Wednesday, following a regular policy meeting.

The central bank also retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at NZ$100 billion ($72.18 billion). The Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) operation was unchanged.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates. ($1 = 1.3854 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Renju Jose; Editing by Sam Holmes)