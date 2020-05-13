UPDATE 1-New Zealand's central bank doubles QE as pandemic slams growth

(Adds details, background)

WELLINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday kept its official interest rate unchanged but expanded its quantitative easing (QE) programme to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left the rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected. It also reiterated its intention to keep the rate at that level until early 2021 but flagged a readiness to adjust settings if needed.

“The Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to use additional monetary policy tools if and when needed, including reducing the OCR further,” the bank said in a statement announcing the cash rate decision.

The committee said it could also look at other monetary tools like adding new types of assets to the QE programme, and providing fixed term loans to banks.

The RBNZ expanded its QE programme for large scale asset purchases to NZ$60 billion ($36.22 billion) from NZ$33 billion.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 fell 0.6% after the decision.

The RBNZ slashed interest rates by 75 basis points in an emergency meeting in March.

In minutes from its Wednesday meeting, the committee said negative rates could become a policy option in the future, although at present financial institutions are not yet operationally ready.

It was noted that discussions with financial institutions about preparing for a negative OCR are ongoing.

Governor Adrian Orr said last month negative rates were not off the table, after New Zealand enforced a strict one-month lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus that brought economic activity to a standstill.

COVID-19 infections have dropped significantly in New Zealand and most businesses and offices will open on Thursday after weeks of disruptions.

But economic growth has already taken a hit, and the government is expected to announce more fiscal stimulus in the annual budget to rebuild the economy.