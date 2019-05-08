RBNZ says 'large' uncertainties to rates outlook

WELLINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank governor said on Wednesday that uncertainties to its interest rate projections were “large”, after slashing rates to a record low and suggesting a chance of a further cut in 2020.

The uncertain factors were “large” governor Adrian Orr told reporters, after the bank cut rates to 1.5 percent, adding it was now “in a good position to...observe the data as it unfolds.”

The governor said that the U.S.-China trade war and growing trade barriers were one of the bank’s major concerns for New Zealand’s small, open economy. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Praveen Menon; Editing by Sam Holmes)