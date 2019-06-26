RBNZ says it will intensify supervision of financial institutions

WELLINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - A Reserve Bank of New Zealand assistant governor said on Wednesday that the central bank will be ramping up its supervision of financial institutions

“Regulated entities can expect our supervisory approach to intensify, and for the Reserve Bank to take enforcement action where necessary,” Geoff Bascand, who is also head of financial stability, said in a speech at a financial markets conference in Auckland.

The comments come after the government this week announced it would look into giving the RBNZ more tools to hold the financial sector to account as part of a review of legislation governing the central bank. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Praveen Menon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)