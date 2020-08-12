New Zealand's central bank expands QE, holds rates steady

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday held its official cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision and expanded its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme to as much as NZ$100 billion ($65.39 billion).

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected RBNZ to hold rates.

The decision making committee said a package of additional monetary instruments must remain in active preparation, which includes negative interest rates, while purchases of foreign assets also remain an option. ($1 = 1.5293 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)