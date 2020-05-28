NZ cenbank says it is stepping up climate-related supervision

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand is playing “rapid catch-up” with regards to climate-related regulations and is now stepping up its supervision activity, its central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday.

“We are actually just joining the party,” Orr said in his opening remarks at a webinar on climate-related financial disclosures.

“People always say New Zealand’s ahead of the game. I don’t feel we are in the regulatory space. We are playing rapid catch-up. I am sure we’ll get there.”