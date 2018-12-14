NZ central bank proposes almost doubling bank capital requirements

WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Friday it was considering almost doubling the required capital banks would need to hold in order to better safeguard financial system resilience. The RBNZ, which regulates the banking sector, said in a statement that the increase in capital for individual banks would depend on a number of factors but would generally be between 20 and 60 percent.

The RBNZ would accept feedback from March 29 and was proposing a five-year transition period to meet new requirements.