Financials
December 14, 2018 / 12:14 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

NZ central bank proposes almost doubling bank capital requirements

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Friday it was considering almost doubling the required capital banks would need to hold in order to better safeguard financial system resilience. The RBNZ, which regulates the banking sector, said in a statement that the increase in capital for individual banks would depend on a number of factors but would generally be between 20 and 60 percent.

The RBNZ would accept feedback from March 29 and was proposing a five-year transition period to meet new requirements.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.