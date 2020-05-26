NZ central bank says financial system in a solid position

WELLINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s financial system is in a solid position both to weather the significant economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and support recovery, the Central Bank’s governor said.

Adrian Orr also said in a financial stability report released on Wednesday that Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) economic stress test analysis suggest banks in the country can continue to lend and prosper through a broad range of adverse scenarios. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dan Grebler)