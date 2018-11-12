RBNZ could ease back LVR restrictions in 'coming years' -deputy governor

WELLINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand deputy governor Geoff Bascand on Tuesday said that if current lending and housing market conditions continued the bank would gradually ease back its loan-to-value ratio lending restrictions.

“Bank lending standards have tightened significantly and rapid growth in credit and house prices have stabilised,” he said in a speech to an Australasian financial conference in Sydney, which was published on the bank’s website. “If these conditions continue, we expect to gradually ease the policy in coming years.”