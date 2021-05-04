RBNZ governor to miss financial stability report presentation due to illness

WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said Governor Adrian Orr will not be present at Wednesday’s post Financial Stability Report (FSR) press conference due to illness.

Orr will also not attend the subsequent hearing before Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee, the bank said in a statement.

Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand will head the FSR press conference. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)