RBNZ says New Zealand financial system sound, vulnerabilities stable

WELLINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that the country’s financial system remained sound with the banking system holding sufficient capital and liquidity buffers.

The bank said the key vulnerabilities to the financial sector - household sector indebtedness, dairy sector indebtedness, and the banking system’s exposure to international risks - had remained “broadly stable” during the past six months. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and John Mair, editing by G Crosse)