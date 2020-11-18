Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
RBNZ says reviewing processes after information released ahead of time

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that market sensitive information was accidentally disclosed to a group of financial services firms a short time before it was made public in the November Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).

RBNZ said a letter was sent to non-bank financial institutions confirming it was introducing a Funding for Lending Programme (FLP), about 45 minutes before it was publicly announced on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. local time (0100 GMT).

The central bank said it has engaged Deloitte to independently review internal processes. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

