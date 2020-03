(Fixes typographical error in dateline)

WELLINGTON, Mar 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Monday unexpectedly cut the official cash rate by 75 basis points, moving before its scheduled policy decision meeting on March 25.

The bank cut the official cash rate to 0.25%.

The New Zealand dollar fell 1.4% after the announcement. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alexander Smith)