RPT-NZ central bank says plenty of cash available during virus lockdown

WELLINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Friday that ATM cash deposit and withdrawal facilities, and the systems that support them, are functioning well and there is plenty of cash available.

“The cash system is prepared to deal with challenges that might arise during COVID-19,” Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in a statement.

New Zealand went into a one-month lockdown on March 26 to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)