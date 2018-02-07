FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 8:18 PM / in 13 hours

RPT-RBNZ holds rates, says expects growth to strengthen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover second alert chain)

WELLINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, as expected, and said economic growth was expected to strengthen due to accommodative policy, a high terms of trade, government spending and population growth.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1.75 percent, and said that longer-term inflation expectations were well anchored at 2 percent.

The New Zealand dollar dropped to a one-month low of $0.7209, from $0.7262 immediately after the release. It last stood at $0.7214. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.