UPDATE 1-NZ cenbank to unwind mortgage lending restrictions

WELLINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that it would further unwind mortgage lending restrictions at the start of next year as the risk posed to the financial system from a previously red-hot housing market eases.

“Both mortgage credit growth and house price inflation have eased to more sustainable rates, reducing the riskiness of banks’ new housing lending,” said governor Adrian Orr in the bank’s half-yearly financial stability review.

He also signaled that the restrictions would be loosened further in the “next few years” if banks’ lending standards were maintained.

As part of the review, the RBNZ said that risks to the country’s financial system had decreased in the last six months, but reiterated that New Zealand’s large mortgage debt burden still left households exposed to financial shocks.

The RBNZ also thought higher capital requirements were necessary to increase the resilience of the banking system, Orr said, adding that the bank would release a final consultation paper on the issue in December.

The New Zealand dollar, which had risen 0.3 percent overnight, was largely unchanged after the announcement at around $0.6788.

As part of the changes, the RBNZ would loosen its ‘loan-to-value’ ratio (LVR) lending restrictions on January 1 so that up to 20 percent of new mortgage loans to owner-occupiers, up from 15 percent currently, could have deposits of less than 20 percent.

It also lowered the deposit threshold for new mortgage loans to property investors to 30 percent from 35 percent.

House prices have risen more than 50 percent nationally over the past decade and almost doubled in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city. But growth has slowed over the past 18 months, in part due to the central bank restrictions, from double digits in early 2017 to around 5 percent in October.

The bank had ramped up its LVR restrictions in 2016 as it feared that rampant price growth prompted by sluggish supply, low interest rates and a fast-growing population posed a risk to financial stability. It relaxed the lending curbs slightly at the end of 2017.

The easing had been flagged by the bank and widely expected, but economists said that New Zealand’s economy remained vulnerable to its supply-constrained housing market.

“House price growth has been strong in a number of provinces and has been accelerating in some. So relaxation of the LVR restrictions is not without some risk, even though Auckland risks are slowly dissipating,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON, Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by Alison Williams and Gareth Jones)