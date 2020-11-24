UPDATE 1-NZ central bank intends to resume LVR restrictions from March

(Adds details)

WELLINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank said on Wednesday it intends to re-impose mortgage lending curbs next year amid growing concerns of a housing bubble in the country.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand had removed the loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions on mortgage lending for 12 months until May to spur credit flow and boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

But historically low interest rates, no LVR restriction, and chronic shortages have pushed up home prices in an already booming housing market.

“The Reserve Bank intends to re-impose LVR restrictions at their previous settings from March 2021 to guard against continued growth in high-risk lending so that banks remain resilient to a potential future housing market downturn,” the bank said in its financial stability report released on Wednesday.

RBNZ will be closely monitoring trends in higher-risk lending and plans to consult on re-imposing the LVR at previous settings in Decemeber, the bank added.

Under the previous LVR setting banks could only make up to 20% of their residential mortgage lending to owner-occupiers paying deposits of less than 20%. No more than 5% of such lending could be to investors with deposits of less than 30%.

New Zealand’s house prices have soared nearly 90% over the past decade, and heated up further this year, wrong-footing many economists who had expected a slowdown after years of rising prices.

The New Zealand government on Tuesday asked RBNZ to consider factoring house prices in its monetary policy remit. Governor Adrian Orr said he would consider the suggestion, but added the bank already considers the impact of monetary policy on asset prices, including house prices.

Orr said New Zealand’s economy has been relatively resilient to the economic shock from the pandemic so far.

“The relatively resilient economic outturn means that the New Zealand financial system has not been tested as severely as it could have been,” he added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)