UPDATE 1-NZ life insurers slammed for prioritising sales over customers

WELLINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank and financial markets regulator said on Tuesday that they had found “extensive weaknesses” in life insurers’ systems and controls, and a structure that risks prioritising sales over customers.

After a inquiry into 16 life insurers, sparked by neighbouring Australia’s financial services Royal Commission, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and Financial Markets Authority (FMA) concluded that New Zealand life insurers have been too complacent when it comes to considering conduct risk.

It said the firms were not focused enough on developing a culture that balances the interests of shareholders with those of customers. None of the companies were named in the report.

“The industry must act urgently and undergo major change to address these weaknesses, as their services are vulnerable to misconduct and the escalation of issues that have been seen in other countries,” Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement releasing the findings.

The review of New Zealand’s life insurers did not find widespread misconduct, although there were several instances of poor conduct. A small number of cases of potential misconduct were subject to investigations for breach of the law, the statement said.

The report said some of the issues and themes are similar to those highlighted in the Australia Royal Commission, albeit on a smaller scale.

A year-long inquiry by the Royal Commission that exposed widespread wrongdoing in Australia’s financial industry ended in November and a final report is due by Feb. 1.

The inquiry into Australia’s financial sector followed a string of scandals involving rate rigging, money laundering and unethical conduct in wealth management and insurance.

The RBNZ and FMA findings noted there was limited evidence of products being designed and sold by New Zealand’s life insurers with good customer outcomes in mind.

It said there was some evidence of customers being sold new policies that are not in their best interests so the salesperson can earn a commission.

Boards and senior management were not setting the tone for managing conduct risk and prioritising good customer outcomes, the report said.

All 16 insurers will receive individual feedback and they would need to report back to the regulators with an action plan by June 30, the statement said.

The report said a positive finding was that frontline claims teams were focused on good outcomes with a strong desire to do the right thing for customers.