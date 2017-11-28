UPDATE 1-RBNZ to undertake "modest easing" of home loan restrictions

* RBNZ to ease LVR restrictions as housing market cools

* RBNZ says new govt policies to also dampen housing market

* “Cautious” approach will reduce risk of price resurgence (Updates throughout with details and context)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Charlotte Greenfield

WELLINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday it would ease restrictions on home loans given the recent cooling in the housing market, which is likely to be dampened further by new government policies.

In its half-yearly Financial Stability Report, the central bank said it would undertake a “modest easing” of loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions from Jan. 1, 2018.

House prices had risen more than 50 percent nationally in the last 10 years, and almost doubled in the city of Auckland, but have more recently cooled as a slowing economy and home loan restrictions curbed demand.

The move comes as demand is expected to be hit further by a ban on foreign purchases of existing homes which is due to begin in early 2018.

“Over the past six months, pressures in the housing market have continued to moderate due to the tightening of LVR restrictions in October 2016,” RBNZ Governor Grant Spencer said.

“Housing market policies announced by the Government are also expected to have a dampening effect on the housing market.”

As part of the changes, the RBNZ will allow banks to make up to 15 percent of new loans to owner occupiers at LVRs of more than 80 percent. That is up from 10 percent of new lending currently.

Also, up to 5 percent of banks’ new loans to investors can be at LVRs of more than 65 percent, compared to 60 percent currently.

The New Zealand dollar briefly jumped to $0.6930 on the news, but quickly faded back to be unchanged at $0.6910. (Editing by Wayne Cole)