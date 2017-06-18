FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand service activity rebounds in May -private survey
June 18, 2017 / 10:39 PM

New Zealand service activity rebounds in May -private survey

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Growth in New Zealand's services sector rebounded in May after a sluggish April, a survey showed on Monday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted performance of services index (PSI) jumped to 58.8 from 53.2 in the previous month. The number was well above the 50 mark that denotes expansion in activity.

The data, along with robust manufacturing activity in May, bodes well for growth in the second quarter after first-quarter growth was below market and central bank forecasts. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Peter Cooney)

