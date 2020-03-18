Bonds News
March 18, 2020 / 10:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

NZ says treasury bill tenders to be held weekly

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Thursday that treasury bill tenders will be held weekly to support the government’s increased short-term funding requirements amid continuing economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The weekly tenders will start from March 24, the treasury department said in a statement.

Treasury Bills on issue are forecast to be NZ$4 billion at June 30, 2020, which is NZ$1 billion higher than was forecast at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update 2019, it said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below