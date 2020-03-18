NZ says treasury bill tenders to be held weekly

WELLINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Thursday that treasury bill tenders will be held weekly to support the government’s increased short-term funding requirements amid continuing economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The weekly tenders will start from March 24, the treasury department said in a statement.

Treasury Bills on issue are forecast to be NZ$4 billion at June 30, 2020, which is NZ$1 billion higher than was forecast at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update 2019, it said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese)