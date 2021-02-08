NZ central bank to further tighten mortgage lending curbs

WELLINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday it would place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending.

RBNZ will reinstate LVR restrictions at the same level as prior to the onset of COVID-19 from March 1, but will introduce a further tightening of investors’ restrictions May 1, it said in a statement.

“We are now concerned about the risk a sharp correction in the housing market poses for financial stability, ” Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said.