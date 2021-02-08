UPDATE 1-NZ Central Bank tightens mortgage lending amid housing bubble concerns

(Adds details)

WELLINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Central Bank further tightened mortgage lending to investors on Tuesday, warning that an overheated housing market could lead to a sharp correction that could have a negative impact on the country’s financial stability.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions on mortgage lending in April last year to spur credit flow and boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

But it decided to reinstate the restrictions from March after the housing market witnessed a rapid acceleration, with new records being set for the national median price and new mortgage lending continuing at a strong pace.

“We are now concerned about the risk a sharp correction in the housing market poses for financial stability,” Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in a statement.

“There is evidence of a speculative dynamic emerging with many buyers becoming highly leveraged,” he said.

RBNZ confirmed that from March LVR restrictions would return to the level before the onset of COVID-19, which means banks could only make up to 20% of their residential mortgage lending to owner-occupiers paying deposits of less than 20%.

As for investors, no more than 5% of such lending could go to those who deposit less than 30%. From May 1, the deposit requirement for investors would be raised to 40%.

The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential construction.

Bascand said mortgage lenders were expected to respect the new restrictions immediately with all new loan approvals.

The finance minister promised ‘bold action’ on housing in his budget policy speech on Tuesday amid growing pressure on the government to control the housing crisis.

RBNZ last year rebuffed a government call for it to add house prices to its monetary policy remit, saying it would have negative trade-offs. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)