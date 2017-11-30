UPDATE 1-NZ finmin says central bank independence "paramount" amid planned review

WELLINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Friday the central bank’s independence remained key as he reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding its objectives to include a focus on employment.

The government last month launched a review of its central bank’s mandate, looking at whether to include maximising employment as part of a broader goal to make the economy work for the public.

The plans have sparked some concerns about political interference in monetary policy, but the finance minister has played down such worries and said on Friday that central bank independence was of vital important.

“The independence of the Bank remains paramount,” Robertson said in a speech. “We will continue to ensure that inflation is carefully managed within the target band.”

The speech laid out the new government’s economic plans which Robertson said would focus on people’s well-being rather than “narrow economic indicators.”

To that end, the government planned to boost the minimum wage and to invest in infrastructure, while sticking to a prudent fiscal policy, he said.

The government will deliver an operating surplus each year unless there is a significant disaster or economic shock and will reduce net core public debt to 20 percent of gross domestic product within five years of taking office, Robertson said.

He said the government, which has come under some criticism for more protectionist policies, would continue to welcome immigrants with the “right balance of skills” and to pursue free trade agreements with the European Union, Britain and others. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)