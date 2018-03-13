FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 12:07 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Reserve Bank of New Zealand to review macroprudential policy - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Grant Spencer said on Tuesday that the bank planned to review its macroprudential policy with the Treasury, which could lead to an easing of some restrictions on home loans.

“It is timely to consider ways in which macroprudential policy may be improved, including through a clearer articulation of the governance structure and greater transparency and understanding,” Spencer said in a speech in Auckland at an event for financial industry professionals.

The RBNZ first adopted macroprudential policy five years to counter a hot housing market.

Reporting by Wayne Cole and Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Eric Meijer

