New Zealand's Ardern says will form government in 2-3 weeks

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses her supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s ruling Labour party leader Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that she would form a government within two to three weeks but did not comment on a possible coalition deal with the Green Party.

Ardern, who was handed a resounding victory in a general election on Saturday, said she had informed the country’s governor general, Dame Patsy Reddy, that her party had the ability to form the next government.

Ardern also said there was no need to bring in any new COVID-19 restrictions after one new case of community transmission was reported in the country. [nW9N2DG01P]