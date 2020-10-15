New Zealand Ardern's party support slips a point in latest poll

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses her supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Support for New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party slipped by one percentage point on Thursday with less than two days to the general election, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s party at 46%, slightly down from the last poll on Oct. 8.

The opposition National Party was also down by one percentage point at 31%. Smaller parties gained support.