NZ's SkyCity Entertainment says fire at key project to impact 2021 conferences

Nov 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group on Thursday said delays at its key construction project after a massive fire last month may hamper its ability to host conferences in 2021.

Last month, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would still host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in 2021 despite the delays due to the fire that ripped through the project, called the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

The company said it has until January 2023 to complete the project.

SkyCity owns the project and the country’s largest construction firm, Fletcher Building, is building the convention centre.

The company said in a statement that it expects “material delays” to completion dates as a result of the fire. SkyCity also said it would take some time before the impact of the fire on project completion dates could be determined.

Fletcher said on Wednesday that it would provide an update

on the delivery date of the project in February next year.