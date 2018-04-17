FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 17, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Merkel: Let's aim for modern free trade deal with New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that the European Union should seek to negotiate a modern free trade agreement with New Zealand.

“We should have close relations between the European Union and New Zealand, especially in terms of trade, and we should aim for a modern free trade agreement that includes issues of social elements, climate protection, biodiversity and sustainability,” Merkel told a news conference.

Visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a free trade agreement with the EU would be an “opportunity to send a clear signal that not only does rules-based trade benefit us all but there is an opportunity to show our respective citizens the benefits that can develop from solid agreements”. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.