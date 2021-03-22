UPDATE 1-New Zealand targets tax changes, home supply in new housing policy

(Adds details and comments from news conference)

WELLINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Tuesday announced a raft of measures to counter a rampant increase in home prices, which includes tax changes, new funds to accelerate housing supply and removing other incentives for property market speculators.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government will speed up the pace and scale of house building with a new NZ$3.8 billion ($2.73 billion) fund. She also announced more support for first-time home buyers.

The government doubled the holding time of investment properties to get tax offsets, known as the bright-line test, to 10 years.

It also set out measures to close tax loopholes by removing the ability of property investors to offset their interest expenses against their rental income when calculating tax.

“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Ardern said at a news conference.

“There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference,” she said.

Restrictions on interest-only loans to speculators and a proposal on debt-to-income ratios are still being considered, and the Reserve Bank will report back on these in May, the government said in a statement.

Income caps to get housing financial assistance will be lifted to NZ$95,000 from NZ$85,000 for single buyers, and to NZ$150,000 from NZ$130,000 for two or more buyers from April 1.

New Zealand’s success in combating the coronavirus charged up an already hot property market, as returning Kiwis and investors parked their funds into real estate, pushing house prices up 23% in just 12 months, far ahead of wage growth.

Billions of dollars in government stimulus and historically low interest rates have further inflamed the market, while housing affordability has fallen back to its lowest in nearly 20 years, making it the least affordable amongst the 36 wealthy Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations.