NZ Green Party leader in talks with Labour-led coalition gov't
October 19, 2017 / 8:22 AM / in 2 days

NZ Green Party leader in talks with Labour-led coalition gov't

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Green Party leader James Shaw said on Thursday he was confident of reaching an agreement with Labour and New Zealand First to provide support for the formation of a coalition government.

Shaw said a final decision would be made on Thursday evening and he was “very confident” of a change in government after nearly a decade of centre-right National governments.

The incoming Labour-New Zealand First coalition needs the Greens to commit to a confidence and supply agreement in parliament to ensure they have a majority. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Robert Birsel)

