New Zealand deputy PM takes medical leave after food poisoning-report

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will take medical leave to undergo surgery after suffering from a bout of food poisoning, local media reported on Thursday.

“This is an unexpected medical event and of course unexpected timing. However the doctor’s advice on having surgery needs to be followed,” the New Zealand Herald reported quoting Peters.

Peters, 75, will have a post-operative period of recuperation at home, the report said.

The deputy prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comments. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sandra Maler)