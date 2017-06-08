RBNZ seeks feedback on possible use of debt-to-income limits on property sector

WELLINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Thursday issued a consultation paper seeking feedback on the potential use of debt to income (DTI) restrictions as part of broader measures to cool the country's housing market.

The paper, which includes a cost-benefit analysis, concluded there could be "significant net benefits" to using such restrictions, RBNZ said.

"The bank would not implement a DTI policy in current market conditions, but that the Bank considers that DTI limits could be a useful option in the future," the RBNZ said in a statement. The bank is seeking feedback by Aug. 18.