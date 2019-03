LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - All companies should act faster to remove “terrorist content” online, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday when asked about videos of shootings at mosques in New Zealand appearing on the social media and newspaper websites.

“The government is clear that all companies need to act more quickly to remove terrorist content,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)