Turkey's Erdogan again shows shooting video hours after NZ meeting

ANKARA, March 22 (Reuters) - Blurred video of last week’s shooting of 50 people at mosques in New Zealand was shown again at a rally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, two hours after New Zealand’s foreign minister said he understood such footage was no longer being shown.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters arrived in Istanbul and met Erdogan earlier on Friday. He later told reporters he did not ask Erdogan to stop showing at election rallies the video of the shooting in Christchurch because he understood its screening had stopped. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)