NZ Prime Minister wants to discuss live streaming with Facebook

WELLINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has sent condolences over the shootings at two mosques that killed 50 people, some of which were live-streamed over the social media platform.

“Certainly, I have had contact from Sheryl Sandberg. I haven’t spoken to her directly but she has reached out, an acknowledgment of what has occurred here in New Zealand,” Ardern said a media conference when asked if Facebook should stop live-streaming.

“This is an issue that I will look to be discussing directly with Facebook,” Ardern said, adding Sandberg has shared condolences over the shootings in Christchurch on Friday.