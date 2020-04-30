SkyCity says NZ agrees to declare COVID-19 a force majeure event for key project

May 1 (Reuters) - SkyCity Entertainment Group and the New Zealand government on Friday declared the coronavirus outbreak as a force majeure event for the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) project.

The casino operator said in a statement that all parties involved agreed there was significant risk that COVID-19 will continue to affect the construction industry and large projects like the NZICC for some time.

The NZ$703 million ($430 million) project is being built by New Zealand’s largest construction firm, Fletcher Building . The convention centre is slated to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in 2021.