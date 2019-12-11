Australia says to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within next 24 hours

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia said on Wednesday it expects to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within next 24 hours if they are stable enough to travel.

New Zealand is treating 30 people for burns at several hospitals around the country after a volcano erupted on Monday, killing six people.

New Zealand said on Tuesday its specalised burn units are stretched to capacity.

Australia said in an emailed statement that it has sent a military plane to New Zealand as part of the repatriation effort.