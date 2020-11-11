New Zealand central bank keeps rates at record low, unveils new lending tool

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank introduced a funding facility on Wednesday that would reduce costs for lenders while holding the benchmark rate at record lows and signalling its readiness to deploy negative rates to support the economy.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held the official cash rate (OCR) at 0.25% and left its quantitative easing programme unchanged, as expected in a Reuters poll.

The RBNZ projected the economy would slip into recession early next year and said it would provide additional stimulus through a new funding-for-lending programme (FLP) to be launched in December that would help reduce funding costs for banks.

Additionally, negative rates were still under consideration while banks were on track to be operationally ready for such a scenario by year-end, the RBNZ said.

“The Committee agreed that monetary policy will need to remain stimulatory for a long time to meet the consumer price inflation and employment remit, and that it must remain prepared to provide additional support if necessary,” the RBNZ said in post-meeting statement.

New Zealand has been lauded for its success in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which has allowed its economy to re-open after weeks of strict lockdown.

Still, with international borders likely to remain shut for some time the RBNZ has projected two consecutive quarters of contraction in December and March.

It also expects unemployment to rise further while inflation is projected to remain at the lower-end of its target range for some time.

The jobless rate is at 5.3%, well below the RBNZ’s forecast of 7%.

“If you’re looking for a smidgen either side of neutral, I’d run with dovish, but only a smidgen,” said Westpac New Zealand strategist Imre Speizer, in his description of the RBNZ’s commentary, noting the central bank’s forecast for the economy to slip in to recession and its re-iteration of its room for further easing.

However, BNZ market strategist Jason Wong said the RBNZ had left the market guessing as to “whether or not they’ll go negative next year.”

As a result, the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3, which had dipped about 17 pips right after the statement, rose 0.6% to $0.6873.