March 15, 2018 / 5:11 PM / in 16 hours

CME considering bid for NEX Group - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Exchange-operator CME Group Inc is considering making an offer to acquire Michael Spencer’s financial technology company NEX Group, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CME has held preliminary talks about a possible deal and it's board has discussed the situation, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2Ds3O4J.

CME and NEX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
