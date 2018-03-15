FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 6:07 PM / in 17 hours

Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain's NEX for possible takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds NEX Group statement, CME response)

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s NEX Group Plc has received a preliminary takeover approach from U.S. exchange operator CME Group Inc, the Michael Spencer-led financial technology company said on Thursday.

Talks are at an early stage and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, NEX said in a statement.

CME declined to comment.

Bloomberg, which first reported bloom.bg/2GwxOQh the news, said NEX could also attract interest from other exchange operators.

CME’s shares rose 1.5 percent on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
