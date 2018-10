Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said it had cleared CME Group Inc’s 3.9 billion pounds ($4.96 billion) deal to buy Michael Spencer’s NEX Group Plc, paving the way for a cross-border trading powerhouse.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that it would not refer the deal for further investigation. ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)