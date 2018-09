Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chemical distributor Univar Inc will acquire smaller rival Nexeo Solutions Inc for about $1.05 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

The offer of $11.65 per Nexeo share represents a premium of 16.4 percent to the company’s Monday close.

Including debt, the deal was valued at $2 billion, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)