Financials
April 12, 2019 / 7:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Nexi prices IPO at 9 euros/share to value group at 5.7 bln euros

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian payment group Nexi said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at 9 euros per share valuing the group at 5.7 billion euros ($6.4 billion).

The price, which confirmed what sources told Reuters on Thursday, was at the bottom of a price range that had narrowed to between 9.0 euros and 9.5 euros.

Nexi said it would be listing up to 40.9 percent of capital if an overallotment option was exercised. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

